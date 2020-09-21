ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.60

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

