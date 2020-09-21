Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.09

Shares of Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 42500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.