Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given News Impact Score of -2.00

News articles about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) have trended negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Oracle earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the enterprise software provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Oracle’s analysis:

ORCL stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.34.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,429,673 shares of company stock worth $352,552,167 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

