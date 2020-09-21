Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ontrak in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTRK stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.24. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ontrak by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ontrak by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ontrak by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

