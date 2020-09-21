Ontology Price Tops $0.65 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00006225 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Bitbns, Kucoin and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $454.05 million and $288.56 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,229,877 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Indodax, Gate.io, Bitbns, BCEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC, BitMart, Koinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

