OneRoot Network Hits Market Cap of $4.95 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $4.95 million and $1.85 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.04288116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009495 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033508 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

