On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 232.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 935,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in On Deck Capital were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in On Deck Capital by 76.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in On Deck Capital by 1,244.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in On Deck Capital by 23.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 128,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in On Deck Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 204,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONDK stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.69. On Deck Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.57 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 9.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

