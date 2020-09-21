Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.77. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

