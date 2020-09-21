Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) versus Applied Genetic Technologies (OTCMKTS:AGTC) Critical Contrast

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has a beta of -25.2, meaning that its share price is 2,620% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 56.47 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -2.47 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -64.69% -50.62% Omni Bio Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies and Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Omni Bio Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $15.79, indicating a potential upside of 193.96%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Omni Bio Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Omni Bio Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. The company also has initiated one preclinical program in otology and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including one in adrenoleukodystrophy. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited and University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Omni Bio Pharmaceutical

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications. In addition, it holds licenses for patent applications covering compositions of various Fc-AAT constructs. Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

