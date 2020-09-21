OKB Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, OKB has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $356.84 million and approximately $102.94 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00056371 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.15 or 0.04304652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002084 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

