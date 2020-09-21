OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of OCFC opened at $14.40 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.