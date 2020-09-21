Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.17). Oasis Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $158.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.72.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

