NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.97.

NVIDIA stock opened at $487.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.83. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total value of $4,790,878.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,249,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,807 shares of company stock worth $142,337,037 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

