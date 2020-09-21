Numeraire (NMR) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $30.47 or 0.00288842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $93.76 million and $25.29 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.15 or 0.04304652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00056371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00033291 BTC.

Numeraire is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,978,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,076,828 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

