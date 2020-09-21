Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) vs. Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Novelion Therapeutics and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novelion Therapeutics -79.43% N/A -26.13% Lipocine N/A -221.27% -90.79%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Novelion Therapeutics and Lipocine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novelion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Lipocine 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lipocine has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.34%. Given Lipocine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lipocine is more favorable than Novelion Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novelion Therapeutics and Lipocine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novelion Therapeutics $130.43 million 0.10 -$108.33 million N/A N/A Lipocine $170,000.00 622.08 -$13.01 million ($0.50) -3.22

Lipocine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novelion Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lipocine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Novelion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lipocine beats Novelion Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand. Its orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, which is in development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company's pipeline candidates also include LPCN 1111, an oral testosterone therapy product for once daily dosing that completed Phase II testing; LPCN 1107, an oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has completed an end-of-Phase II meeting with the Food and Drug Administration; and LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone that is in Phase I Clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Lipocine Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

