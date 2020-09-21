Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.92

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.92 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.96.

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 183,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after buying an additional 32,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 50.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

