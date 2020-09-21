Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 65.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,634 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $81.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

