North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.22. North American Nickel shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 15,850 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

North American Nickel Company Profile (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

