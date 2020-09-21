NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTDOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of NTDOY stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,536. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.60. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,348 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

