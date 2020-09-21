NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 2.75

Media coverage about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has been trending positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s analysis:

NTDOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Wedbush downgraded NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

NTDOY opened at $72.06 on Monday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.60. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

