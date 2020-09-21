Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.19, but opened at $22.87. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Nikola shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 202,531 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.97.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nikola Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.