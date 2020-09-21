Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.97. Nikola has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

