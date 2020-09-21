NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXTC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of NextCure from $61.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NextCure from $87.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC opened at $9.57 on Friday. NextCure has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 37.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. On average, analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.