New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Stock Price Up 23.1%

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) rose 23.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,575,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 812% from the average daily volume of 172,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

