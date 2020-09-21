Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,105 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $26,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after purchasing an additional 765,718 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

