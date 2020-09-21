Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 58,948 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 58,948 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $23,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $563,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $153.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.