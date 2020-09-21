Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $21.50 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $21,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.58.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $201.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.61. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

