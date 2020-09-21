Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $21,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN opened at $295.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.28.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.22, for a total value of $1,480,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,496,015.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,302 shares of company stock worth $11,158,289. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.