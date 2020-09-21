NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTOIY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get NESTE OYJ/ADR alerts:

NTOIY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 4,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.