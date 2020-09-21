NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to report sales of $100.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $103.13 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $92.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $378.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $404.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $336.13 million, with estimates ranging from $288.20 million to $436.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $93,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 24,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $311.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.26.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

