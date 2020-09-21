Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,041,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,380 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 921,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,070,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 537,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

