Neogen (NEOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect Neogen to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.15 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. Neogen has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.06.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

