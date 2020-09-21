Neo (NEO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $20.22 or 0.00193921 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, Bitfinex and Tidebit. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00038626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00224756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.01421307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009762 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, LBank, BitMart, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Tidebit, Switcheo Network, TDAX, BCEX, Binance, BitForex, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Ovis, Bitinka, Cobinhood, Bibox, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Koinex, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinrail, Livecoin, COSS, Kucoin, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Liquid, Exrates, CoinEx, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

