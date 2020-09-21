NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Kryptono and Livecoin. NEM has a market capitalization of $967.03 million and approximately $45.88 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bitbns, Kuna, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Upbit, Huobi, Crex24, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Zaif, Poloniex, Kryptono, BTC Trade UA, Indodax, HitBTC, Koineks, Bithumb, Coinbe, CoinTiger, Binance, OKEx, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, B2BX and Iquant. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

