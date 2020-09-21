National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Shares Gap Down to $12.79

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $11.95. National Security Group shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 70 shares.

NSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of National Security Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

National Security Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

