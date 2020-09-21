National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGHC. JMP Securities downgraded National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of NGHC opened at $33.95 on Friday. National General has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National General will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National General in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in National General by 24.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National General in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in National General by 26.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in National General in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

