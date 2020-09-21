Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after acquiring an additional 427,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

