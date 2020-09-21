Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $4,038.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003477 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,405.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.10 or 0.02048050 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00710291 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00013473 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000601 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

