Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,225,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Nabors Industries worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 267.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104,360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 170,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 55,464 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 345,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 222.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 137,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($26.40) by $11.95. The company had revenue of $535.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

