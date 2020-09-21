Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPAA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MPAA opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 529.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

