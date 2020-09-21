Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.85

Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 11210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.11.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

