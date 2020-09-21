MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits Market Cap of $962,466.34

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 21st. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Bittrex and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $962,466.34 and approximately $1,313.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024439 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003519 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003582 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 201,350,869 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.