MKM Partners Trims F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $140.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,021 shares of company stock worth $427,683. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

