Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 450 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 628,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,388,000 after buying an additional 257,916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Baidu by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 159,259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU opened at $124.66 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.38.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

