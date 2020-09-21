Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 35,645 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $59.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

