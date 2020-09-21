Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,915 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of W W Grainger worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 293.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,469 shares of company stock valued at $25,326,331. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $351.09 on Monday. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $371.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.11. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.21.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

