Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 182,235 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.