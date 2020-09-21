Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,806 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Equifax worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Equifax by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after acquiring an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,415,000 after buying an additional 219,947 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,592,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,045,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 245.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after buying an additional 1,132,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Equifax stock opened at $155.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

