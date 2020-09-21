Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,066 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $17,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,372,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

MXIM opened at $66.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

