Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901,893 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 407.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Despegar.com by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $7.42 on Monday. Despegar.com Corp has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

